Pension for Civil Servants: How Much Experience Is Needed and What to Consider

The Pension Fund of Ukraine clarified issues regarding pension provision for civil servants.

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Pension provision for civil servants is regulated by the provisions of the Law of Ukraine dated 09.07.2003 No. 1058-IV "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance" according to Article 90 of the Law of Ukraine "On Civil Service" dated 10.12.2015 No. 889). This was reminded by the Pension Fund.

At the same time, paragraphs 10 and 12 of Section XI "Final and Transitional Provisions" of Law No. 889 provide the right to pension appointment according to Article 37 of the Law of Ukraine dated 16.12.1993 No. 3723-XII "On Civil Service," according to which a pension is granted if, as of 01.05.2016:

- the person has at least 10 years of experience in positions belonging to the relevant categories of civil service defined by Article 25 of Law No. 3723-XII and regulatory legal acts of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, and also held a civil servant position as of 01.05.2016;

- the person has at least 20 years of experience in positions belonging to the relevant categories of civil service defined by Article 25 of Law No. 3723-XII and acts of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, regardless of whether they held a civil servant position as of 01.05.2016.

According to the Procedure for granting pensions to certain categories of persons, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution dated 14.09.2016 No. 622, the right to pension appointment under Article 37 of Law No. 3723-XII, provided the insurance experience necessary for age pension appointment in the minimum amount stipulated by the first paragraph of part one of Article 28 of the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance" and the required civil service experience, is granted to:

- men who have reached the age of 62;

- women who have reached the retirement age established by Article 26 of the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance."

The pension for civil servants is assigned from the date of application for its appointment, but not earlier than the date of occurrence of the corresponding right, in the amount of 60% of the salary. All types of payments from which a single contribution to compulsory state social insurance has been paid are included in the calculation base. For persons who do not hold a civil servant position at the time of application, the pension is determined based on the salary of a civil servant of the corresponding position and rank at the last place of work.

By the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution dated 12.07.2024 No. 823 "On Amendments to the Procedure for Granting Pensions to Certain Categories of Persons," changes were made to Procedure No. 622 (effective from 01.01.2024).

In particular, the procedure for granting pensions to civil servants who worked in state bodies that carried out the classification of civil service positions from January 1, 2024, as well as those who were not transferred to positions according to the new staffing schedule or resigned before this date, was defined.

Considering the introduced changes, updated forms of certificates on salary components necessary for pension appointment for civil servants were approved (appendices 1-6 to Procedure No. 622).

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