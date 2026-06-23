It Became Known Whether It Is Necessary to Keep a Paper Employment Record Book After Digitization

Despite the transition to electronic employment record books, the paper document may be needed to confirm work experience and resolve pension issues.

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On June 10, the transitional period for including information about employees' work activities from paper employment record books into the Insured Persons Register ended. Because of this, many citizens are wondering whether it is still necessary to keep the paper employment record book.

The Pension Fund emphasizes that it is advisable to keep the paper employment record book even after it has been digitized.

It is noted that in case of disputed or non-standard situations, the paper employment record book remains a document that confirms work experience and can be used for assigning or recalculating pensions or social benefits. It is especially important to keep the document in cases where some information has not yet been digitized or requires clarification.

At the same time, after the completion of digitization, the electronic employment record book will become the main source of information about the employee's work activity, while the paper version will serve as a backup document to confirm or clarify certain periods of work experience.

Earlier, "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" wrote about what employees should do if the employment record book is lost or remains in temporarily occupied territory.

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