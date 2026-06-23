  1. In Ukraine

It Became Known Whether It Is Necessary to Keep a Paper Employment Record Book After Digitization

13:33, 23 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Despite the transition to electronic employment record books, the paper document may be needed to confirm work experience and resolve pension issues.
It Became Known Whether It Is Necessary to Keep a Paper Employment Record Book After Digitization
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

On June 10, the transitional period for including information about employees' work activities from paper employment record books into the Insured Persons Register ended. Because of this, many citizens are wondering whether it is still necessary to keep the paper employment record book.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The Pension Fund emphasizes that it is advisable to keep the paper employment record book even after it has been digitized.

It is noted that in case of disputed or non-standard situations, the paper employment record book remains a document that confirms work experience and can be used for assigning or recalculating pensions or social benefits. It is especially important to keep the document in cases where some information has not yet been digitized or requires clarification.

At the same time, after the completion of digitization, the electronic employment record book will become the main source of information about the employee's work activity, while the paper version will serve as a backup document to confirm or clarify certain periods of work experience.

Earlier, "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" wrote about what employees should do if the employment record book is lost or remains in temporarily occupied territory.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Workers in frontline territories may be exempted from personal income tax: new tax guarantee proposed in the Parliament

The Verkhovna Rada proposes to introduce tax guarantees for workers in frontline areas who operate in high-risk zones.

The High Council of Justice canceled the punishment of Lviv judge Yuriy Borislavskyi, who was accused of "delaying" drunk driving cases

The High Council of Justice canceled the disciplinary sanction of a Lviv judge who was mass closing drunk driving cases.

Individual car number plates can be destroyed, and owners can lose money: why drivers have only one year

Obtaining an individual number plate by proxy simplifies the procedure for drivers, but ignoring the deadlines for receiving or re-registering the car threatens the loss of the order and funds.

Frontline workers may be granted a new status with allowances and insurance protection — what is proposed in the Parliament

The bill establishes a separate status for individuals ensuring vital activities in combat zones.

Fake ruling to close a drunk driving case: The High Council of Justice defended Dnipro judge Anastasiia Pryvalykhina

The High Council of Justice considered the report of judge Anastasiia Pryvalykhina of the Chechelivskyi District Court of Dnipro about interference in her judicial activities.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]