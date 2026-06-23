In Kharkiv region, a 500-kilogram aerial bomb was pulled from a house yard after a Russian strike

A 500-kilogram munition fell on the territory of a private household and destroyed an outbuilding.

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In the Kharkiv region, State Emergency Service sappers defused a 500-kilogram aerial bomb that did not explode after a Russian strike.

In the city of Derhachi, Kharkiv region, State Emergency Service sappers defused a Russian FAB-500 aerial bomb that did not detonate after a strike on the settlement. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the agency, the 500-kilogram munition fell on the territory of a private household and destroyed an outbuilding.

After evacuating people, specialists extracted the FAB from a five-meter depth, transported it to a special site, and destroyed it by controlled detonation.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded citizens about the danger of explosive objects and urged not to approach or touch suspicious items if found. Any discovery should be reported immediately by calling 101, 102, or 112.

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