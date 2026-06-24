Volodymyr Zelenskyy established the Vozdvyzhivska rural military administration in Zaporizhzhia

The Vozdvyzhivska rural military administration has been established.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decree 503/2026 on the establishment of the Vozdvyzhivska rural military administration of the Polohy district in Zaporizhzhia region.

According to the document, the Vozdvyzhivska rural military administration has been created.

The decree also instructs the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration to carry out all necessary measures related to the formation of the new military administration in accordance with legal requirements.

Valeriya Denysenko was appointed head of this administration.

The decree came into effect.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.