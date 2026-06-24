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In Lviv, a 24-year-old man claimed he killed his mother, then caused a fatal car accident and crashed into the police

10:14, 24 June 2026
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In Lviv region, an Audi driver caused a fatal car accident while fleeing from the police and claimed to have killed his mother.
In Lviv, a 24-year-old man claimed he killed his mother, then caused a fatal car accident and crashed into the police
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In the city of Pustomyty, Lviv region, law enforcement officers detained a 24-year-old Audi Q5 driver who, according to the police, caused a fatal road traffic accident while fleeing from patrol officers and may be involved in the murder of his mother. The incident occurred in the morning, around 7:00 AM.

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According to the police, patrol officers noticed an Audi Q5 without a front license plate and tried to stop it. After turning on the flashing lights, the driver sharply accelerated and headed towards the exit from Lviv.

During the escape, the man collided with a police service vehicle, and later lost control and caused a head-on collision with a Volkswagen car.

As a result of the impact, the Volkswagen was thrown into the yard of a private house, where the vehicle overturned. The Volkswagen driver, a resident of Lviv region, died at the scene from his injuries.

After being detained, the Audi driver told law enforcement officers that he had killed his mother. During the investigation, the information was confirmed: the body of a woman with stab wounds was found in the apartment at the man's place of residence.

The man was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and sent for a medical examination.

Based on these facts, investigators of the Lviv region police opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 115 and Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Investigative actions are ongoing. 

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