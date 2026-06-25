Commander Instead of Notary: Which Documents Military Personnel Can Process Without State Duty

Documents certified by the military unit commander have full legal force and do not require state duty.

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Military personnel have the opportunity to process a number of legally significant documents without contacting a notary or paying state duty — through certification of documents by the military unit commander. The Rivne Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TRSSC) emphasizes that documents certified by the commander have full legal force. They can be canceled or updated at any time by submitting a new document to the same commander or a notary.

The TRC explains that in combat conditions, military personnel often cannot visit a notary. The commander's authority removes this barrier and allows documents to be processed without trips, queues, or payment of state duty directly at the place of service.

It is noted that a power of attorney allows relatives to act on behalf of the serviceman in institutions and banks. A will and instructions in case of death ensure the transfer of property and payments to designated persons. Instructions in case of captivity allow determining the direction of monetary support, including fully in favor of a chosen person.

Which Documents the Commander Can Certify

Power of Attorney.

This document grants another person the right to represent the interests of the serviceman, including receiving payments, contacting government agencies, and managing bank accounts. At the same time, a power of attorney certified by the commander cannot concern the disposal of real estate, securities, or corporate rights — notarization is required for this.

Will.

A document that determines the disposition of property in case of death. A will certified by the commander has the same legal force as a notarized will and can be canceled or changed at any time.

Personal Instructions in Case of Death.

This document specifies persons who will receive a one-time financial assistance and the size of their shares. If such a document is absent, distribution is carried out according to inheritance law.

Instructions in Case of Captivity or Missing in Action.

An instrument introduced in 2025. Without it, monetary support is paid to first-priority relatives (spouse, children, parents) within 50% of the accrued amount, while the rest is retained by the serviceman and paid after their return. The instructions allow specifying the recipient of funds and the share of payments, up to 100% in favor of one person.

Procedure for Document Certification

The procedure begins with the serviceman contacting their immediate commander or an authorized person. Before certification, the commander explains the rights and legal consequences, verifies the document's compliance with the law, and, if necessary, assists in drafting it. The signature is made in the presence of the commander, and in the case of a will — also witnesses, after which the document is registered in the appropriate journal.

The law provides that powers of attorney and wills are submitted to the Ministry of Justice and registered in the Unified Register of Powers of Attorney or the Inheritance Register. The original personal instruction is attached to the personal file and kept at the TRSSC, and the serviceman receives a copy with a mark.

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