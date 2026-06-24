HQCJ recommends seconding 8 judges from Sloviansk to Poltava: list

The HQCJ proposes to transfer judges of the Sloviansk City District Court to the Kyiv District Court of Poltava for one year.

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The High Qualification Commission of Judges considered the issue of submitting a proposal with a recommendation to second judges to other courts of the same level and specialization for the administration of justice.

Thus, due to the change in territorial jurisdiction of court cases, the Commission decided to submit to the High Council of Justice a proposal recommending the secondment of eight judges of the Sloviansk City District Court of Donetsk region for one year to the Kyiv District Court of Poltava city:

Alina Oleksandrivna Honcharova;

Denys Volodymyrovych Voronkov;

Nataliya Oleksandrivna Diumina;

Serhiy Heorhiyovych Pronin;

Olha Oleksandrivna Soloviova;

Inna Oleksandrivna Sydorenko;

Ivan Yuriyovych Falin;

Tetyana Anatoliyivna Khaustova.

The Commission recommends seconding judge Olena Volodymyrivna Ageieva of the Sloviansk City District Court of Donetsk region to the Oleksandrivsk District Court of Donetsk region for one year, and judge Olha Serhiivna Shabas of the Zolochiv District Court of Kharkiv region to the Derhachi District Court of Kharkiv region for one year.

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