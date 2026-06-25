Basic Contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine: a Complete Guide on Salaries, Terms, and Deferment from Conscription

A separate service format has been developed for clerks, cooks, and IT specialists: how to get a 3% mortgage and keep your job.

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The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has launched a large-scale experimental project outlined in Resolution No. 768, which introduces motivational contracts. This is the state's attempt to move away from the model of forced mobilization in favor of a professional, motivated army. Among the three types of new agreements (infantry-assault, combat, and basic), the Basic contract raises the most questions. It is aimed at rear support specialists, but the legal structure of the document contains both unprecedented bonuses and serious legal challenges.

24-month contract and salary up to 70 thousand UAH

Ukrainians can sign a basic contract for military service for a period of 24 months to work in positions that ensure the army's vital functions. This includes accountants, cooks, clerks, IT specialists, technicians for repairing equipment, vehicles, and drones, as well as specialists in electronic warfare and air defense.

Such a contract can be signed by both civilian citizens registered for military service and active servicemen — mobilized personnel, contract soldiers, and conscripted officers. The possibility of signing a contract is also provided for foreigners and stateless persons.

The monetary provision system includes a base rate of 20,000 UAH. For servicemen performing rear tasks, an additional monthly allowance of 10,000 UAH is established. Thus, the guaranteed minimum income is 30,000 UAH per month.

Depending on military rank, position, and length of service, the total amount of payments can reach 70,000 UAH.

Additionally, servicemen are entitled to relocation assistance when moving to a new place of service. It is paid in the amount of one month's monetary provision per serviceman and 50% of this amount for each family member.

Annual health improvement assistance is also provided — starting from 20,000 hryvnias. For those signing a contract for the first time, a one-time payment ranging from 27,000 to 33,000 UAH is provided.

The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that the basic contract is primarily aimed at attracting specialists without whom the effective functioning of the army is impossible, even outside the combat zone.

3% mortgage, job retention, and guaranteed deferral: what social guarantees the basic contract provides

In addition to monetary provision, the basic contract provides a number of social guarantees designed to make military service more predictable for specialists involved in ensuring the army's vital functions.

One of the key advantages is the ability to choose the military unit and vacant position independently from a list approved by the Ministry of Defense. Thus, candidates can determine the direction of service in advance according to their specialization and professional experience.

Housing guarantees are also provided for servicemen. In particular, they can use a mortgage at 3% per annum for the entire period of service or receive compensation for rented housing.

An important guarantee is job retention, position, and place of study for the entire duration of service. After discharge, servicemen who have received combatant status will have the right to enter higher education institutions under special quotas funded by the state budget.

A separate block of innovations concerns deferment from repeated mobilization after contract completion.

The basic guaranteed deferment period is six months for all who have fully served the 24-month contract.

At the same time, additional incentives are provided for those involved in combat tasks. For every 30 days of participation in combat or defense activities, one additional month is added to the deferral period.

An additional bonus is provided for servicemen who served continuously before the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. For each year of such service, one more month of deferral from repeated mobilization is granted.

Thus, the new model combines financial incentives, housing programs, educational opportunities, and a guaranteed rest period after service completion, which should increase the attractiveness of the contract form of army staffing.

Not only bonuses: what risks should be considered before signing the contract

Despite the wide range of financial and social guarantees, some aspects should be noted by potential candidates.

First of all, there is the so-called "rear guarantee." Although the basic contract is aimed at non-combat positions, the very fact of appointment to such a position does not legally prohibit the serviceman from being involved in combat tasks.

The Ministry of Defense notes that according to the service conditions, a serviceman may be sent to perform tasks in the combat zone by command decision. In such cases, the level of monetary provision significantly increases.

There are also questions regarding the duration of the experimental project itself. The current mechanism is designed until June 2028, while some guarantees, including deferral from repeated mobilization after contract completion, are established by government subordinate acts. The future of these mechanisms will depend on the decisions of the legislature and government after the experiment ends.

Another practical challenge may be confirming the right to additional benefits and deferments. Their calculation depends on the number of days of participation in combat and previous military service experience. Accordingly, proper record-keeping and timely document processing are of particular importance.

Moreover, additional rewards that can significantly increase a serviceman's monthly income do not always affect the size of future pension benefits or certain types of social payments.

The 2026 model basic contract is a step toward a professional army that for the first time attempts to balance the interests of the state and the personal freedom of the citizen. For many, it is a real chance to legalize their service in the rear with a clear understanding of financial benefits and terms. However, until the provisions of Resolution No. 768 are directly implemented into the Law "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization," from a legal perspective, this document remains a "trust agreement".

Read about the new model of combat contracts for servicemen in the article New Combat Contracts in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Service Terms, Payments, and Bonuses up to 1 Million UAH.

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