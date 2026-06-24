Report on Torture, Places of Detention, and Suicides: Dmytro Lubinets Initiated an Investigation in the 'Skelya' Regiment

The Ombudsman initiated an investigation into possible violations of servicemen's rights.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, announced an investigation into information regarding possible serious violations of servicemen's rights in the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelya".

According to him, the reports concern the possible use of torture, establishment of places of detention, and driving active servicemen to suicide.

"Any human rights violations, especially under martial law, are unacceptable and require immediate response," emphasized Lubinets.

In this regard, he appealed to the State Bureau of Investigation and the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the defense sector demanding a full, objective, and impartial investigation. As reported by the SBI, to verify the stated information, SBI investigators entered relevant data into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — abuse of power or official authority by a military official committed under martial law, which caused serious consequences.

Separately, the Ombudsman held a working meeting with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi. According to Lubinets, the Military Law Enforcement Service has already begun clarifying the circumstances.

He also reported that the monitoring group of the Ombudsman's Office will depart the next day to the site to conduct an inspection. Lubinets said he received assurances of full cooperation with the work of the independent monitoring group.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.