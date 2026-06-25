When the provision for servicemen is restored after AWOL – details

The conditions depend on whether the serviceman was removed from the lists of the previous unit.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

After arriving at a new military unit, the serviceman begins to be processed and enrolled in the personnel lists. For servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service, the procedure for restoring provision depends on whether they were removed from the lists of the previous unit, reminded the Kharkiv Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center.

If the serviceman was removed from the lists of the previous unit, on the day of arrival he is enrolled in the personnel lists of the new unit. After that, monetary and material provision is restored.

If the serviceman was not removed from the lists of the previous unit, he is enrolled in the lists of temporarily arrived personnel.

In this case, food provision is restored on the day of arrival. Within seven days after arrival, the appropriate order or directive must be issued.

After that, the serviceman is enrolled in the lists of permanent personnel and monetary and material provision is restored.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.