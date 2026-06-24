The government allocated 6.6 billion UAH to increase salaries for education and social workers in the regions

Funding was directed to 24 regional budgets with regard to the needs of the regions and their financial capacity.

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The government distributed 6.6 billion UAH among the regions to pay increased salaries to educators and social workers. This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko.

The funds were directed to 24 regional budgets. The amount of funding for each region was determined individually — depending on the needs for salary increases and the ability of local budgets to cover these expenses independently.

The government explained that the distribution principle is based on the financial capacity of the regions: the fewer own revenues a region has, the larger the share of expenses the state compensates.

For the budgets of territorial communities and regions where hostilities are ongoing or possible, the state covers up to 80% of the necessary expenses for salary increases. For local budgets with insufficient financial capacity, this indicator ranges from 50% to 80%.

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