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The High Anti-Corruption Court recognized the assets registered to the mother-in-law of former tax official Artem Sniezhko from Sumy region as unjustified

10:05, 25 June 2026
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Three apartments and a parking space, purchased between 2020 and 2023, were registered to the official's mother-in-law, although her legal income also did not allow her to acquire such property.
The High Anti-Corruption Court recognized the assets registered to the mother-in-law of former tax official Artem Sniezhko from Sumy region as unjustified
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The panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially satisfied the lawsuit filed by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office against the former head of one of the departments of the Main Directorate of the State Tax Service in Sumy region, Artem Sniezhko, and other persons regarding the recognition of assets as unjustified and the recovery of their value in favor of the state.

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The High Anti-Corruption Court recognized the following assets as unjustified:

-         a 2022 Lexus RX 350 vehicle;

-         a non-residential premises with a total area of 18.4 sq. m in the city of Dnipro;

-         3 apartments in the city of Dnipro with a total area of 158.9 sq. m.

The court decision in case 991/2538/25 may be appealed within thirty days from the date of its announcement.

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) noted that during lifestyle monitoring, the agency identified signs of acquisition of these assets without confirmation by legal income. The analysis of income and expenses of the official, his family members, as well as persons on whom the property was registered, confirmed that they did not have sufficient legal income to acquire it.

In particular, the vehicle was purchased and registered in 2023 by a friend of the former official. However, in fact, the car was used from day one by the tax official's wife.

Three apartments and a parking space, purchased between 2020 and 2023, were registered to the official's mother-in-law, although her legal income also did not allow her to acquire such property.

The court recognized these assets as unjustified and decided to recover them in favor of the state through civil confiscation.

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