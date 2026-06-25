Emergency power outages in Kyiv caused by a technological failure at an energy facility – Ukrenergo

The outages affect all categories of consumers.

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Since the morning, DTEK reported the introduction of emergency power outages on the left bank of Kyiv. Currently, emergency power outages have been partially introduced for all categories of consumers on the right bank of Kyiv as well.

According to NPC "Ukrenergo", the restrictions were caused by a technological failure at one of the energy facilities.

Ukrenergo noted that emergency recovery work has already begun. Energy specialists are working to restore the damaged equipment as soon as possible and stabilize the situation in the energy system.

The restrictions are planned to be lifted immediately after the stable operation of the network is restored. Citizens are urged to follow updates on the official pages of the distribution system operator.

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