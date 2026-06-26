Lost, damaged, or delayed parcel: what rights does the consumer have

The consumer can file a complaint with the postal operator and demand compensation.

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In cases when a parcel is lost, damaged, or delivered late, the consumer has clearly defined rights, explains the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

Most citizens have at least once faced a situation where the ordered product does not meet expectations, the packaging is damaged, or the shipment cannot be tracked at all.

In such cases, the consumer has the right to receive complete information about the service, its cost, and delivery times. There is also the right to demand proper quality postal services and to file a complaint with the postal operator in case of loss, damage, or delay of the shipment.

To minimize risks and protect their interests, the State Service advises following simple rules: keep receipts or checks, use tracking services, declare the value for valuable shipments, if possible make an inventory of the contents, and inspect the parcel immediately upon receipt.

If damage to the packaging or contents is found upon receipt, do not leave the post office — ask the employee to record the damage and draw up the appropriate report.

The agency emphasizes that knowing your rights is a key tool for their protection.

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