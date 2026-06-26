In Kharkiv, a man with a knife attacked representatives of the Territorial Recruitment Centre: one dead and one injured

In Kharkiv, during the notification of conscripts, a man with a knife attacked servicemen of the Territorial Recruitment Centre, resulting in one death and one injury.

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In Kharkiv, during the notification of conscripts, an attack occurred on servicemen of the district military enlistment center. The incident was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre.

It is noted that after the senior member of the notification group introduced himself to the citizen, the man suddenly attacked him and other servicemen, using a knife.

As a result of the attack, two servicemen sustained knife wounds. One of them underwent surgery and is currently in the hospital. The other died from the injuries sustained.

The attacker fled and is currently being sought. The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

Earlier, "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" wrote that in Kharkiv an unknown man with grenades and a knife attacked a notification group of the Territorial Recruitment Centre.

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