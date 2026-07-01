Fines on the beach and near water bodies: what you will have to pay from 340 to 15,300 UAH

Summer vacation can cost Ukrainians a lot of money: parking near the beach, swimming despite the ban, illegal fishing, lighting fires, littering, and other violations of the law can result in large fines.

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Summer vacation does not exempt from the obligation to comply with legal requirements. During recreation on beaches, near water bodies, in forests, and other recreational places, responsibility may arise for violations of the norms of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, the Water Code of Ukraine, legislation on improvement, nature reserve fund, fire safety, and other regulatory legal acts. The most common violations for which fines may be imposed during summer vacation are listed below.

Driving or parking a car on the beach or in the coastal protective strip

One of the most common violations is driving vehicles onto beaches, coastal protective strips, and other areas where it is prohibited. Depending on the place and circumstances, the norms of the Water Code of Ukraine, the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, legislation on the nature reserve fund, or improvement rules may apply.

The size of the fine depends on which legal norm was violated and can range from 340 UAH to 15,300 UAH, and for certain offenses committed in nature reserve fund territories — up to 30,600 UAH.

Swimming despite the official ban

If a person ignores an established swimming ban, does not comply with lawful requirements of rescuers from the State Emergency Service or police officers, or violates local improvement rules, administrative measures may be applied.

Depending on the circumstances, the following may apply:

Article 188-16 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses — for failure to comply with lawful requirements of officials in the field of civil protection;

Article 185 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses — for malicious disobedience to a lawful police officer's demand;

Article 152 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses — for violation of improvement rules if the respective ban is established by a local government decision.

Littering the beach

For leaving trash, discarding cigarette butts, bottles, or other violations of the settlement's improvement rules, responsibility may arise under Article 152 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

For citizens, the fine ranges from 340 to 1,360 UAH, and for officials and individual entrepreneurs — from 850 to 1,700 UAH.

Illegal use of paid sun loungers or umbrellas

On many commercial beaches, using sun loungers, beach umbrellas, bungalows, and other equipment is a paid service. Unauthorized use of such property does not itself constitute a separate administrative offense, but depending on specific circumstances, the person's actions may be grounds for civil liability and, in some cases, may contain signs of administrative or criminal offenses. Additionally, the property owner has the right to demand compensation for damages in accordance with the law.

Illegal fishing of fish, shrimp, mussels, and other aquatic bioresources

During recreation at the sea or other water bodies, it is necessary to comply with the Rules of Amateur Fishing. Illegal fishing of fish, shrimp, mussels, rapana, crayfish, and other aquatic bioresources, exceeding daily catch limits, using prohibited fishing gear, or fishing during prohibited periods entails administrative responsibility under Article 85 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

Violations of fishing rules are punishable by a warning or a fine from 34 to 170 UAH, and for gross violations — from 340 to 680 UAH with possible confiscation of fishing gear and illegally caught aquatic bioresources.

In addition, the offender is obliged to compensate for damages for each illegally caught specimen according to state-approved rates. If illegal fishing causes significant harm, criminal liability under Article 249 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine may apply.

Recreation with a dog contrary to local rules

Local governments may establish rules regarding the presence of pets on beaches. For violations of these rules, as well as for failure to clean up after the animal, administrative responsibility may arise, including under Article 152 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

Violation of fire safety rules

If the beach is located in a forest or protected natural area, lighting fires or using open flames in prohibited places may entail administrative responsibility under Article 77 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

For citizens, the fine ranges from 1,530 to 4,590 UAH, and during periods of special fire hazard, control over such violations is stricter.

Fines may be imposed for picking mushrooms and berries

According to Article 70 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, unauthorized collection of wild fruits, nuts, mushrooms, berries, and other forest resources in areas where such activity is prohibited or allowed only with a special permit (forest ticket) entails a fine for citizens ranging from one to three non-taxable minimum incomes (from 17 to 51 UAH), and for officials — from three to seven non-taxable minimum incomes (from 51 to 119 UAH).

The same fines apply for collecting wild fruits, nuts, mushrooms, and berries outside the established harvesting periods.

In addition to the fine, offenders may be required to compensate for damages caused to the forestry enterprise if such damages are established.

Under martial law conditions, citizens should be especially careful in choosing places for recreation. Swimming and resting are recommended only on officially opened beaches that have passed necessary inspections, including the absence of explosive devices, and for which local authorities have made a decision to open the swimming season. Visiting unofficial beaches or places where swimming is prohibited may pose a threat to life and health.