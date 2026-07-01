The Ministry of Education and Science approved new criteria for identifying critically important institutions in the field of education and science

The basis for granting the status of a critically important institution is compliance with one or more approved criteria.

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The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has approved new criteria for identifying enterprises, institutions, and organizations that are critically important for the national economy sector in education and science. The corresponding order No. 960 dated June 18, 2026, was registered with the Ministry of Justice on June 23. It came into force from the day of official publication – from June 26.

The order establishes that the basis for granting the status of a critically important institution is compliance with one or more approved criteria.

At the same time, the Ministry of Education and Science recognized as invalid the previous order dated January 6, 2025, which regulated the procedure for identifying important enterprises, institutions, and organizations for the sector.

Criteria for determining enterprises, institutions, and organizations that have critical importance for the national economy sector in education and science:

Performing tasks related to the implementation of state policy in areas under the competence of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, including scientific and methodological support of education, coordination of a certain component of the education system (direction of the education system component) at the national level; performing scientific (scientific-technical) work under state orders for scientific-technical (experimental) developments and scientific-technical products, joint applied scientific research and scientific-technical (experimental) developments commissioned by the state and business, as well as under state defense orders, its components, scientific (scientific-technical) projects containing information with restricted access and carried out with corresponding access restrictions. Performing tasks related to administration, maintenance, and functioning, technical support, technical and technological provision for the creation, implementation, support, and modernization of software for the Unified State Electronic Database on Education, Automated Information Complex of Educational Management, National Electronic Scientific Information System, National Repository of Academic Texts, other electronic databases and registries, information systems, electronic resources, and services in areas under the competence of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine. Executing state contracts for training specialists, scientific, scientific-pedagogical, and skilled workers, upgrading qualifications, and retraining personnel under state orders at higher education levels (not less than 30% of the total number of education seekers). Performing tasks and/or functions provided by the laws of Ukraine, other regulatory legal acts, international treaties of Ukraine, the consent to the binding nature of which was given by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which cannot be delegated or transferred for execution to other enterprises according to legislation in the field of education and science; performing scientific (scientific-technical) projects implemented according to international treaties and registered in accordance with Article 66 of the Law of Ukraine "On Scientific and Scientific-Technical Activity." Having a valid Certificate of State Accreditation and being classified based on the results of state accreditation into groups A and/or B in scientific directions "Agrarian-Veterinary," "Biomedical," "Humanitarian-Artistic," "Engineering-Technological," "Natural-Mathematical," "Social," "Security," or having a valid Certificate of State Accreditation for a scientific institution or higher education institution in the scientific direction "Military Sciences." The enterprise, institution, or organization is responsible for preserving a scientific object included in the State Register of Scientific Objects that constitute national heritage. Managing a critical infrastructure object in the sector "Scientific Research and Development."

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