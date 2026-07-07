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Grazing livestock without supervision: where it is forbidden to pasture animals and what fines threaten Ukrainians

07:54, 7 July 2026
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The size of the penalty depends on the grazing location — from several dozen to over a 1,000 UAH.
Grazing livestock without supervision: where it is forbidden to pasture animals and what fines threaten Ukrainians
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In Ukraine, unauthorized grazing of livestock without supervision or in prohibited areas entails administrative and civil liability. The amount of fines depends on the grazing location and possible environmental consequences.

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Fines for grazing in forests

According to Article 70 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, grazing livestock in forests and on lands of the state forest fund not covered with forest vegetation entails administrative liability.

For citizens, the fine ranges from 17 UAH to 51 UAH, and for officials — from 51 UAH to 119 UAH.

In addition to the administrative fine, environmental damage caused by each day of illegal grazing is also calculated according to current rates.

Liability for grazing in populated areas

If livestock graze within a populated area — in parks, lawns, flower beds, or residential territories — local improvement rules apply.

According to Article 152 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, such a violation is punishable by a fine ranging from 340 UAH to 1,360 UAH.

These fines are imposed by administrative commissions at local self-government bodies.

Liability depends on the grazing location

The amount of liability for unauthorized grazing depends on where the violation occurred and whether damage was caused to the surrounding natural environment. In addition to administrative liability, civil liability may also apply in relevant cases.

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