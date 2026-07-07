  1. In Ukraine

A high fence between neighbors can result in a fine: in which cases it will be forced to be dismantled

11:45, 7 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
If the fence exceeds the allowed height and disturbs the neighbors, it may be forced to be dismantled, and the owner fined.
A high fence between neighbors can result in a fine: in which cases it will be forced to be dismantled
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Owners of private houses have the right to fence their land plots, but the law sets clear restrictions on the height of fences. If the fence exceeds the established norms and causes inconvenience to neighbors, its owner may be required by court to dismantle or reduce the height of the structure. In addition, for violating improvement rules, the legislation provides administrative liability in the form of a fine.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

What height can a fence between neighbors be

The requirements for the height of fences for private households are defined by state building codes, in particular the DBN regarding planning and development of territories and the DBN on territory improvement. At the same time, local self-government bodies may approve additional construction rules that apply within a specific community.

General norms provide that:

  • between adjacent land plots, the fence height must not exceed 2 meters;
  • on the street side, a fence up to 2.5 meters high is allowed.

The law allows higher fences only for certain categories of objects. In particular, fences 3–4 meters high may be installed around chemical enterprises, and 2.5–3 meters high around military facilities. For ordinary private houses, such exceptions are not provided by law.

Is it possible to legalize an excessively high fence

The legislation does not provide a separate procedure that would allow legalizing a fence whose height exceeds the established norms.

If the fence violates building code requirements and creates obstacles or inconveniences for neighbors, this may be considered a violation of good neighborly relations. In such cases, neighbors have the right to go to court.

Based on the case review, the court may require the owner to dismantle the fence or bring it into compliance with the established height requirements.

What fines are provided for violations

Besides court disputes, the fence owner may be held administratively liable.

According to Article 152 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, for violating the rules of settlement improvement, the following fines are provided:

  • for citizens — from 340 to 1360 hryvnias;
  • for officials and individual entrepreneurs — from 850 to 1700 hryvnias.

The decision to impose an administrative penalty is made by administrative commissions at the executive bodies of local councils.

What to consider before installing a fence

Before building a fence, private house owners should check not only the requirements of state building codes but also local construction rules, if such are approved in the respective community. This will help avoid conflicts with neighbors, court disputes, demands for fence dismantling, and administrative fines.

Earlier, the Supreme Court also expressed its opinion regarding good neighborly relations in a dispute about installing a video surveillance camera between neighbors. The court concluded that the mere presence of a camera is not a violation of rights unless it is proven that it actually interferes with private life or otherwise violates the neighbor's rights.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram to stay updated on the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Lost Property Due to War: Under What Conditions Can Owners Receive Compensation from the State

From the “eRecovery” program to special business support mechanisms – we analyze who is entitled to compensation for property damaged or destroyed as a result of the war, what documents need to be prepared, and which legal nuances may affect the receipt of payments.

From Lecturer to Judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court: The High Council of Justice Reviewed Mykola Rubashchenko's Candidacy for the Position of Judge of the Appeals Chamber of the HACC

The High Council of Justice announced a break in the consideration of Mykola Rubashchenko's candidacy for the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court applied the ECHR's position on excessive court fees for legal entities

Refusing a legal entity a deferral of court fee payment without assessing its financial condition may violate the right of access to court.

HCJ Approved the Appointment of Former HACC Chair Olena Tanasevych as Judge of the Appeals Chamber

The High Judicial Council recommended appointing Olena Tanasevych as a judge of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Can an Apartment Be Taken Away or Accounts Frozen: Key Questions About Debts During Martial Law

Under what conditions a debtor risks losing an apartment, which accounts can be frozen, and what guarantees apply during martial law.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]