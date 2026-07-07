  1. In Ukraine

The active phase of the war may end this year: Kyrylo Budanov named the main condition

08:31, 7 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The Head of the President's Office stated that there is a chance to end the active phase of the war this year.
The active phase of the war may end this year: Kyrylo Budanov named the main condition
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The peace process to end the war is not frozen, but it has currently slowed down. At the same time, there are chances to end the active phase of the war this year. This was stated by the Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

According to him, negotiations were quite dynamic in the spring, but now the parties have moved to the stage of escalation.

“There are chances, and in the spring the pace of negotiations was very good. Now we have all gone into escalation, everyone understands this. To get out of escalation, usually maximum escalation is needed. That is, escalation now, de-escalation, and then continuation of the dialogue. If the parties are interested in this,” said the Head of the President's Office.

He added that sooner or later Russia will be interested in dialogue.

Budanov also commented on the possible visit of US special representatives Steve Vitkoff and Jared Kushner to Kyiv.

“It has already been postponed many times. But the question is not about the visit. The question is what it will all end with. If we need an end, then the form is already a rather secondary issue,” said the Head of the President's Office.

Budanov also noted that any compromises regarding Ukrainian territories or state borders are absolutely impossible.

In addition, he emphasized that the volumes of domestic production are already sufficient to increase the intensity of strikes on the Russian Federation, and the next goal is to stabilize the front.

Speaking about US support, Budanov said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine: “Trump, like everyone in the world, loves winners. Those who lose are not respected and are not taken seriously. So we need to show victory, this will give us a chance to maintain support.”

The Head of the President's Office also stressed that Ukraine will not accept pressure from Poland just as it did not accept ultimatums from Russia.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The Ministry of Digital Transformation launches a new stage of digitalization of public services with AI assistants in Administrative Services Centres

The Ministry of Digital Transformation announced preparations to implement artificial intelligence in the work of Administrative Services Centres to automate some processes and improve the provision of administrative services.

The Council of Judges clarified when family ties between a judge and an assistant do not constitute a conflict of interest

When resolving this issue, it is necessary to assess not the family ties as such, but the actual overlap of official powers of the respective persons.

Individual Guilt of a Judge or Joint Punishment: Experience of France and the USA Against Collective Responsibility

Can unjustified delay be the basis for sanctions without proving intent: The Venice Commission warns that punishing a judge for staff and financial shortages is unacceptable.

Property Insurance in Wartime: How to Protect Your Home from Missile Strikes and UAVs

Where the coverage zone ends, why 100 kilometers from the front line is a critical boundary, and how to properly file a criminal case to receive insurance payments.

The Ministry of Defense did not grant assistance due to 'careless handling of weapons': the court ordered a reconsideration of the 15 million UAH payment

The Ministry of Defense refused the mother’s payment, considering the soldier’s death a result of an administrative offense.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]