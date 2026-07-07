The active phase of the war may end this year: Kyrylo Budanov named the main condition

The Head of the President's Office stated that there is a chance to end the active phase of the war this year.

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The peace process to end the war is not frozen, but it has currently slowed down. At the same time, there are chances to end the active phase of the war this year. This was stated by the Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov.

According to him, negotiations were quite dynamic in the spring, but now the parties have moved to the stage of escalation.

“There are chances, and in the spring the pace of negotiations was very good. Now we have all gone into escalation, everyone understands this. To get out of escalation, usually maximum escalation is needed. That is, escalation now, de-escalation, and then continuation of the dialogue. If the parties are interested in this,” said the Head of the President's Office.

He added that sooner or later Russia will be interested in dialogue.

Budanov also commented on the possible visit of US special representatives Steve Vitkoff and Jared Kushner to Kyiv.

“It has already been postponed many times. But the question is not about the visit. The question is what it will all end with. If we need an end, then the form is already a rather secondary issue,” said the Head of the President's Office.

Budanov also noted that any compromises regarding Ukrainian territories or state borders are absolutely impossible.

In addition, he emphasized that the volumes of domestic production are already sufficient to increase the intensity of strikes on the Russian Federation, and the next goal is to stabilize the front.

Speaking about US support, Budanov said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine: “Trump, like everyone in the world, loves winners. Those who lose are not respected and are not taken seriously. So we need to show victory, this will give us a chance to maintain support.”

The Head of the President's Office also stressed that Ukraine will not accept pressure from Poland just as it did not accept ultimatums from Russia.

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