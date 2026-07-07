In Kyiv, a man promised to "register" a third child in the records for $8,700 to allow leaving the country

The suspect is accused of facilitating the illegal crossing of conscripts across the state border.

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In Kyiv, a 47-year-old man was notified of suspicion of facilitating the illegal crossing of conscripts across the state border. According to the investigation, he offered to enter false information about an alleged third child of men who have two children and wanted to leave Ukraine into state registers for $8,700.

According to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, under the procedural guidance of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, a 47-year-old Kyiv resident was notified of suspicion of facilitating the illegal crossing of a conscript across the state border.

The investigation established that for $8,700 he offered men raising two children and wanting to go abroad assistance in entering information about a third child into the databases of the Ministry of Justice, as well as the "Diia" and "Reserve+" applications.

According to law enforcement officers, the mother of this child could have been either the "client's" wife or a third-party woman. The suspect did not explain the exact method planned to make such changes or who was supposed to assist in this.

According to the prosecutor's office, the man presented himself as a lawyer, although he did not have a certificate authorizing him to practice law.

He was notified of suspicion under part 3 of article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — facilitating the illegal crossing of persons across the state border.

The sanction of the incriminated article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of seven to nine years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and confiscation of property.

Currently, law enforcement officers are identifying other persons who may be involved in this scheme, as well as the number of men who may have already used the suspect's services.

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