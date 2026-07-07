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Rescue operations completed in a building in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district after Russian strike

09:23, 7 July 2026
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Rescue operations are still ongoing in the Podilskyi district.
Rescue operations completed in a building in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district after Russian strike
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Elimination works continue in Kyiv after the Russian strike on the night of July 6: 19 people died, 58 were injured, including 7 children.

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According to the State Emergency Service, search and rescue operations continued throughout the night at the impact sites in the capital.

In the Podilskyi district, 8 people died, and rescue operations are still ongoing there.

In the Darnytskyi district, search and rescue operations have been completed. 11 fatalities are reported. Rescuers dismantled and removed about 300 cubic meters of building structures and debris. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 77 victims.

A total of 183 rescuers and 99 units of equipment were involved in the work in the Darnytskyi district. Emergency restoration works are currently ongoing there.

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