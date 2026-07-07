Crossing the border with Poland: which items cannot be carried and what leads to fines

Anyone planning a trip should know the list of goods that are strictly prohibited from being brought into the country.

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Crossing the border with Poland can become complicated if prohibited or restricted goods are found in the luggage. According to the current regulations of the Polish Border Guard, travelers may bring personal belongings or gifts without paying customs duties provided their total value does not exceed the established limits.

For passengers arriving by air or sea transport, the limit is 430 EUR. For other categories of travelers — 300 EUR.

A number of goods and items are prohibited from being brought into Poland. In particular:

meat products and by-products (lard, sausages, canned meat products);

dairy products and items containing them (cheese, butter, yogurt, etc.);

narcotic substances and drugs;

prescription medicines containing codeine or ephedrine — without a doctor's prescription;

potent medicines without appropriate documents;

weapons and ammunition without permits;

chemical and toxic substances;

pornographic materials;

antiques, archaeological finds, and other valuables without necessary documents;

products made from materials of endangered animal species (ivory, wild animal skins, feathers of rare birds, etc.);

cash exceeding 10,000 euros without declaration.

There are also regulations regarding the quantity of certain goods for personal use. In particular, it is allowed to carry:

fresh vegetables and fruits — up to 5 kg;

fish and seafood — up to 5 kg;

coffee — up to 0.5 kg;

dry milk, dietary products, and baby food in sealed packaging — up to 2 kg;

pet food in special packaging — up to 2 kg;

household appliances and electronics (smartphone, laptop, tablet, etc.) — no more than one unit of each type.

Violation of customs rules may lead to confiscation of goods, fines, or other sanctions, including refusal of entry.

As previously reported by «Judicial and Legal Newspaper», the Halytskyi District Court of Lviv found a Ukrainian citizen guilty of violating customs rules after she brought 133 decorative pond fish (koi carps) from Poland through the "green corridor," which required written declaration and veterinary control. The court fined her, confiscated the fish, and ordered them to be transferred to the Lviv City Children's Ecological and Naturalistic Center.