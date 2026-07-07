The Ministry of Digital Transformation launches a new stage of digitalization of public services with AI assistants in Administrative Services Centres

The Ministry of Digital Transformation announced preparations to implement artificial intelligence in the work of Administrative Services Centres to automate some processes and improve the provision of administrative services.

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Representatives of the Ministry of Digital Transformation spoke about the development of the network of centers for the provision of administrative services and the further digital transformation of public services during a forum in Odesa, which brought together 140 Administrative Services Centre administrators from Odesa and Kherson regions, government officials, experts, and international partners.

The topic is relevant because the digitalization and automation of administrative services directly affect the accessibility of public services for citizens and businesses.

Recall that earlier "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" already wrote about the ambitious plans of the Ministry of Digital Transformation regarding the development of artificial intelligence. By 2030, Ukraine plans to integrate AI into the public sector and enter the TOP-3 countries in the world by the level of its implementation in public administration.

Administrative Services Centres cover over 90% of communities

The Ministry of Digital Transformation noted that after six years of transformation, administrative services have become available in more than 90% of Ukraine's communities. Across the country, there are 5,300 access points to services, through which more than 100 million administrative services have already been provided.

Despite wartime challenges, Administrative Services Centre (ASC) administrators continue to work, including in frontline regions and under power outages. For citizens who cannot personally visit the center, administrative services are provided at their location using special mobile kits.

Almost 12 million requests and new administrative services

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, in the first half of 2026 alone, Ukrainians contacted ASCs nearly 12 million times. At the same time, the network of centers is constantly expanding the list of available services.

In particular, ASCs already allow quick submission of documents for draft deferment, verification of Starlink terminals, as well as free medical screening for people aged 40 and over. In addition, services in social, construction, and other sectors are being updated.

National service screening and simplification of procedures

To increase the efficiency of public services and adapt them to modern challenges, the Ministry of Digital Transformation launched the National Service Screening. Its goal is to process each public administrative service at both the state and local levels for further simplification of procedures.

The ministry also reported that Odesa region became the leader of the National Service Screening. Institutions in the region, including the CNAP network, audited 270 thousand administrative services.

Artificial intelligence and automation of CNAPs' work

A special emphasis during the forum was placed on the further automation of the centers' work. The Ministry of Digital Transformation noted that paper journals are gradually becoming a thing of the past, and ASCs' work is being automated through the "Vulyk" information system.

The next stage is to implement artificial intelligence. According to the ministry, developers are already creating an AI assistant that will monitor training requests.

According to the ministry, developers are already creating an AI assistant that will monitor training requests. The Ministry of Digital Transformation notes that the technology will take routine tasks off administrators, relieve the centers, and free up time to work on more complex requests.

During the forum, participants also discussed the further transformation of the administrative services sector and underwent practical training on life safety, crisis communications, and the implementation of full inclusion principles.

The planned introduction of artificial intelligence tools and further automation of ASCs' work indicate a transition from digitalizing individual administrative services to a comprehensive transformation of the processes of their provision.

Along with the revision of existing administrative procedures within the framework of the National Service Screening, this should create a foundation for simplifying the interaction of citizens and businesses with the state, as well as increasing the efficiency of the centers for the provision of administrative services.

Additionally, read how Diia and state registries will be protected by EU experts: the state has gained access to the cyber reserve.

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