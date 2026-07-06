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More State Support and Fight Against Food Fraud: How They Plan to Support the Dairy Industry

19:38, 6 July 2026
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To develop the dairy industry, the Committee on Economic Development has developed solutions to expand state support for producers, improve financing mechanisms, and protect the domestic market.
More State Support and Fight Against Food Fraud: How They Plan to Support the Dairy Industry
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A working meeting dedicated to the strategic development of the dairy industry was held at the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Economic Development. Representatives of government authorities, relevant associations, milk producers, and processors discussed the key challenges currently facing the industry, as well as prospects for its further development.

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During the meeting, participants considered issues of increasing the competitiveness of Ukrainian dairy products, expanding state support for enterprises, improving financing mechanisms, and creating favorable conditions for the development of the dairy processing industry.

Following the meeting, priority areas of joint work were identified. These include stimulating domestic demand for Ukrainian dairy products, expanding support programs for producers and processing enterprises, improving access to financial resources, strengthening the fight against smuggling and food fraud, as well as promoting the consumption of dairy products, particularly through the school feeding system.

The Committee on Economic Development, in cooperation with relevant ministries, law enforcement agencies, business representatives, and members of parliament, will coordinate the implementation of the developed initiatives. Their implementation is expected to contribute to strengthening the dairy processing industry, increasing investments, enhancing the competitiveness of Ukrainian producers, and strengthening Ukraine's food security.

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