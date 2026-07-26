AI has started deciding what advertising should look like — first major companies are already testing it

The new technology does not replace advertising designers but helps them work faster.

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Coca-Cola has introduced an updated global visual identity and simultaneously launched an artificial intelligence system developed jointly with Adobe that manages brand application in more than 200 markets. The company named this system Project Fizzion, writes Forbes.

It is noted that this digital model contains design rules that tools can automatically apply for different formats and regions.

The system is integrated into Adobe Creative Cloud applications, including Illustrator and Photoshop. While designers work, Fizzion analyzes their actions and applies brand rules in real time. After training, StyleID can automatically create localized versions of advertising campaigns while maintaining their compliance with the corporate style.

Coca-Cola adds that the main innovation is precisely the brand management system. While most modern AI solutions in marketing aim to increase content creation volume, Fizzion is designed to ensure brand consistency even with a significant increase in the amount of materials.

The company emphasizes that the system operates under designers' control. Adobe describes its principle as: "Designers lead, and AI follows them." Coca-Cola’s Vice President of Global Design, Rafa Abreu, stated that the goal is to integrate artificial intelligence in such a way that "creativity can move faster without losing its soul."

At the same time, Coca-Cola stresses that the new system is not a cost-cutting measure. By the end of 2025, the company spent $5.4 billion on advertising compared to $5.1 billion the previous year, while net operating income grew by 2% — to $47.9 billion.

Experts note that the main question now remains how effectively such a system will work in real market conditions and whether brands will be able to maintain their uniqueness as more and more marketing content is created using artificial intelligence.

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