When 10,000 UAH, Combat Payments and Assault Action Rewards for June Will Be Paid: Ministry of Defense Revealed the Payment Procedure

For certain types of rewards, commander orders, headquarters confirmations, and verification in the "Delta" system are required.

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The Ministry of Defense clarified the procedure for calculating monetary allowances and additional payments to servicemen for June. The department explained when funds for rear service, combat missions, assault actions, and the destruction of enemy personnel will be received.

Basic Monetary Allowance

The Ministry of Defense reminded that the payments servicemen have already received or will receive in the coming days are the basic monetary allowance.

When the 10,000 UAH Will Be Paid

An additional reward of 10,000 UAH for work in the rear for June will be paid simultaneously with the additional reward for participation in combat operations.

Currently, the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and other military management bodies are providing military units with explanations regarding the procedure for new payments for June.

Combat Payments and Rewards for Taking Prisoners

Combat payments, as well as payments for taking enemy prisoners, will be made after orders are issued by the commanders of military units, which will specify the amounts of such payments for specific servicemen.

Payments for Assault and Strike-Search Actions

Rewards for strike-search and assault actions will be accrued after receiving documents from the higher headquarters confirming the completion of such tasks.

If confirmations arrive later than the established deadline, the serviceman will receive the payment the following month.

At the same time, Ministry of Defense Order No. 260 provides that the higher headquarters is given three days to confirm assault actions.

Payments for Destruction of Enemy Personnel

Payments for the destruction of enemy personnel will be made after verification in the "Delta" system and the issuance of the relevant commander’s order.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the procedure for conducting such verification will be provided separately.

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