  1. In Ukraine

When 10,000 UAH, Combat Payments and Assault Action Rewards for June Will Be Paid: Ministry of Defense Revealed the Payment Procedure

15:01, 6 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
For certain types of rewards, commander orders, headquarters confirmations, and verification in the "Delta" system are required.
When 10,000 UAH, Combat Payments and Assault Action Rewards for June Will Be Paid: Ministry of Defense Revealed the Payment Procedure
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Ministry of Defense clarified the procedure for calculating monetary allowances and additional payments to servicemen for June. The department explained when funds for rear service, combat missions, assault actions, and the destruction of enemy personnel will be received.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Basic Monetary Allowance

The Ministry of Defense reminded that the payments servicemen have already received or will receive in the coming days are the basic monetary allowance.

When the 10,000 UAH Will Be Paid

An additional reward of 10,000 UAH for work in the rear for June will be paid simultaneously with the additional reward for participation in combat operations.

Currently, the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and other military management bodies are providing military units with explanations regarding the procedure for new payments for June.

Combat Payments and Rewards for Taking Prisoners

Combat payments, as well as payments for taking enemy prisoners, will be made after orders are issued by the commanders of military units, which will specify the amounts of such payments for specific servicemen.

Payments for Assault and Strike-Search Actions

Rewards for strike-search and assault actions will be accrued after receiving documents from the higher headquarters confirming the completion of such tasks.

If confirmations arrive later than the established deadline, the serviceman will receive the payment the following month.

At the same time, Ministry of Defense Order No. 260 provides that the higher headquarters is given three days to confirm assault actions.

Payments for Destruction of Enemy Personnel

Payments for the destruction of enemy personnel will be made after verification in the "Delta" system and the issuance of the relevant commander’s order.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the procedure for conducting such verification will be provided separately.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Booking Over the Limit: Business May Lose Critical Status

Exceeding the booking limit is not just a formal violation but a direct reason for a business to lose its critical status.

The First Supreme Court Decisions on OnlyFans: Why a "Letter from the UK" Is Not Enough for Multi-Million Tax Fines by the State Tax Service

The Supreme Court distinguished tax information from proof of income receipt, placing the burden of confirming actual transactions on the tax authorities.

Free Education for Military Personnel and Their Families: Parliament Points to Lack of Implementation Mechanism for the Project

Parliament drew attention to the absence of mechanisms for implementing certain provisions of the draft law on the state's responsibility to military personnel.

A Mistake in Apartment Gifting Can Cost Real Estate: Supreme Court Practice

The mere passage of a long time after concluding a gift agreement does not deprive a person of the right to go to court, but the decisive factor is not the number of years, but the presence of grounds provided by law to challenge the transaction.

Messengers for Summons: Court Appearances Will Be Called Online, and Lost Criminal Case Materials in Temporarily Occupied Territories Will Be Restored

The bill expands the methods of notifying a person about remote court summons via messengers and email for individuals in temporarily occupied territories (TOT), and also establishes a clear procedure for restoring lost criminal case materials.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]