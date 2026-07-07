In which cases a citizen of Ukraine's passport can only be issued at the Migration Service – explanation
09:57, 7 July 2026
If a person does not have documents with a photo or has established identity through the court, they must apply directly to the Migration Service unit.
The Migration Service reported that documents for issuing a citizen of Ukraine's passport must be submitted only to the territorial body or unit of the State Migration Service (SMS) in the following cases:
- after a person acquires Ukrainian citizenship, except in cases of acquiring citizenship according to Article 7 of the Law of Ukraine "On Citizenship of Ukraine";
- when first issuing a passport after reaching 18 years of age without submitting documents with a photo issued by authorized bodies, institutions, or organizations;
- when first issuing a passport after reaching 18 years of age by a person who has provided a court decision establishing identity if it was not possible to establish identity during the relevant procedure;
- after returning to permanent residence in Ukraine by a person who previously permanently resided abroad;
- when issuing a passport to a person who, due to impaired bodily functions, cannot move or care for themselves independently, as confirmed by a healthcare institution's conclusion or other medical documentation, if such a person has not previously received a passport issued using the Unified State Demographic Registry tools;
- if a person is serving a sentence in a penal institution, is in custody, or is undergoing long-term inpatient treatment in a closed-type Ministry of Health facility.
The SMS emphasized that in all the listed cases, the issuance of a citizen of Ukraine's passport is carried out exclusively through the territorial bodies or units of the Migration Service according to the established procedure.
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