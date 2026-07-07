HCJ Approved the Appointment of Former HACC Chair Olena Tanasevych as Judge of the Appeals Chamber

The High Judicial Council recommended appointing Olena Tanasevych as a judge of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

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The High Council of Justice supported the recommendation of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine and submitted a proposal to the President of Ukraine to appoint Olena Vitaliivna Tanasevych as a judge of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Candidate's Professional Path

Olena Tanasevych graduated from the National University "Yaroslav Mudryi National Law Academy of Ukraine," obtaining a qualification as a lawyer. In 2018, she was awarded the academic degree of Candidate of Legal Sciences.

By the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated May 18, 2012, she was appointed as a judge of the Pechenihy District Court of Kharkiv region. In 2019, she became a judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court and later headed this court.

During the competitive selection for 23 vacant judge positions at the High Anti-Corruption Court, Olena Tanasevych scored 766.22 points based on the results of the qualification assessment. According to the conclusions of the HQCJ, she meets the criteria defined by law, as well as the requirements regarding integrity and professional ethics. In the ranking of candidates for positions in the Appeals Chamber, she took first place.

Discussion at the HJC Meeting

During the consideration of the issue, members of the High Council of Justice noted the candidate's significant experience, particularly her administrative work as the chair of the High Anti-Corruption Court. Participants of the meeting positively assessed the court's performance during its operation.

Olena Tanasevych answered questions regarding:

Participation in public events

Specifically, the candidate confirmed that she does not avoid such events, considering them an important part of a judge's work, especially in the scientific community. She noted that in 2020 she did not communicate with persons who were subjects of NABU investigations and does not see a conflict of interest in this.

Scientific and teaching activities

The candidate is currently not engaged in scientific activities due to a heavy workload but wishes to return to teaching (both in school and university).

Effectiveness of the High Anti-Corruption Court's work

Olena Tanasevych emphasized that judges work devotedly, often outside working hours, on weekends, and during vacations. She believes that increasing the number of judges will contribute to speeding up case consideration without compromising the quality of justice.

HCJ Decision

As a result of the vote, the High Council of Justice supported the appointment of Olena Tanasevych as a judge of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

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