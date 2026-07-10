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A New Phase of the Search for and Exhumation of Polish Burials Will Begin in Volyn

19:51, 10 July 2026
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From July 13, a new phase of search and exhumation works will begin in the territory of the former villages of Ostrivky and Volia Ostrovecka in Volyn.
A New Phase of the Search for and Exhumation of Polish Burials Will Begin in Volyn
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From 13 July to 7 August, another phase of exhumation research will take place in the territory of the former villages of Ostrivky and Volia Ostrovecka in the Volyn region. The work is being carried out at the burial sites of residents who died during the tragic events of August 1943.

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As reported by the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory, the human remains that have been found are planned for exhumation, after which they will be given a dignified reburial.

Specialists from the "Volyn Antiquities" institution, representatives of the Institute of National Remembrance of the Republic of Poland, and experts from Wroclaw Medical University are involved in the research.

The UINP noted that the work is being carried out in accordance with agreements reached within the framework of the Ukrainian-Polish working group on national memory issues.

These are not the first search activities in this area. At the end of April 2026, archaeologists and experts already conducted research in Ostrivky and Volia Ostrovecka. At that time, human remains and traces of burials were found at three of the nine designated sites.

According to historical data, on the night of 28 to 29 August 1943 (according to other sources — from 29 to 30 August), the villages were subjected to an armed attack. The settlements were burned, and a significant number of local residents died.

 

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