For which social media posts can you be punished: Ukrainians reminded of important prohibitions during the war

Data about military units, weapons, troop movement routes, air defense operations, shelling consequences, and other information that can be used by the enemy are prohibited.

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During martial law, even a simple photo, video, or message on social media can contain information that the enemy can use against Ukraine. The Legal Support Department of the Dnipro City Council reminded which information is prohibited from being disseminated and why this is important for the country's security.

Why it is important to be careful with publications

The department emphasizes that any information published openly can be valuable to the enemy. Even a short post, photo, or video sometimes allows determining the location of military personnel, assessing the consequences of shelling, or obtaining other information that can be used against Ukraine.

Although the right to freedom of speech is preserved during martial law, everyone bears personal responsibility for spreading information that may harm the country's defense capability, military personnel, or civilians.

What information is prohibited from being disseminated

The following is prohibited from being published:

names of military units and subdivisions, as well as their locations;

information about the number of personnel;

information about the quantity of weapons, military equipment, their technical condition, and storage locations;

code designations of military and other important objects.

Which military information must not be disclosed

It is not allowed to disseminate information about:

conducting or planning military operations;

the security and defense system of military units;

weapons, military equipment, and specifics of their use;

the procedure for involving personnel, forces, and means;

intelligence activities;

movement, deployment of troops, their numbers, names, and routes;

activities of military units, their tactics, and methods of carrying out combat missions;

special or unique military operations and methods of their execution;

effectiveness of enemy electronic warfare means;

postponed or canceled military operations;

losses of aircraft, ships, other equipment, and search and rescue operations;

measures to ensure the safety of Ukrainian military personnel, including camouflage, disinformation, and other methods of countering the enemy;

information and psychological operations being conducted or planned;

materials containing propaganda or justifying Russia's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

Which social media posts can be dangerous

Experts advise paying special attention to the information users post on social networks.

Specifically, it is forbidden to post:

photos or videos of the consequences of missile strikes or artillery shelling, as well as moments of air target flights;

information about the exact time and place of hits, including in comments;

any information about the operation of Ukrainian air defense;

photos of destroyed or damaged enemy equipment if they show identification numbers, serial marks, or other identifying signs;

unconfirmed information about the dead, wounded, or other victims.

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