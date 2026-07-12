Fines, arrest, and up to 8 years in prison: what punishment threatens for animal cruelty

The law prohibits not only beating or killing animals, but also leaving them in a hot car, tied up without shelter, and spreading videos of abuse.

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Animal cruelty in Ukraine entails not only public condemnation but also very real legal responsibility. The law defines a wide range of actions considered violations — from beating or improper keeping of pets to spreading videos of animal abuse.

Depending on the severity of the offense, violators may face fines, administrative arrest, confiscation of the animal, and in some cases — imprisonment for up to eight years.

"Judicial-Legal Newspaper" explains which actions are illegal, when administrative or criminal liability arises, and how to act if you witness animal cruelty.

Which actions are considered animal cruelty

According to the Law of Ukraine "On the Protection of Animals from Cruelty," cruelty is considered intentional actions or inaction towards animals, including stray ones, that cause physical pain, suffering, injury, mutilation, or death. Such violations also include failure to comply with established rules for keeping, handling, or transporting animals.

Specifically, the law classifies the following as cruelty:

beating, injuring, poisoning, mutilating, or killing animals;

leaving animals unattended in a car if the air temperature exceeds +20 °C or is below +5 °C;

leaving a tied animal without the possibility to shelter from weather conditions at temperatures above +20 °C or below 0 °C;

training using methods that harm the health or general condition of the animal;

tying animals to vehicles forcing them to run;

setting animals against each other for hooligan or mercenary motives.

The full list of prohibited actions is defined by the Law of Ukraine "On the Protection of Animals from Cruelty."

What administrative liability is provided

Administrative liability arises in cases where abuse caused the animal physical pain or suffering but did not lead to bodily injury, mutilation, or death. It also applies to abandoning animals or violating rules of their keeping or transportation.

For such offenses, the following penalties are provided:

for the first offense concerning one animal — a fine from 3,400 to 5,100 hryvnias;

for repeated offenses, actions involving several animals, or offenses committed by a group of persons — a fine from 5,100 to 8,500 hryvnias or administrative arrest for up to 15 days.

If the animal's stay with the owner poses a threat to its life or health, the court may decide to confiscate the animal.

When criminal liability arises

Criminal liability arises for cruelty to vertebrate animals, including cats, dogs, farm animals, birds, and others, if such actions:

led to mutilation or death of the animal;

involved setting animals against each other;

were committed with hooligan or mercenary motives;

contained calls or propaganda of animal cruelty.

Such crimes are punishable by restriction of liberty for one to three years or imprisonment for two to three years with confiscation of the animal.

The harshest punishment is established for creating, selling, or distributing products that promote animal cruelty, including videos of abuse. For such actions, the guilty face five to eight years of imprisonment with confiscation of the animal.

What to do if you witness animal cruelty

If you detect facts of cruelty, it is recommended to:

immediately call the police;

if possible, stop the offender without risking your own safety and provide assistance to the animal;

document the event with photos or videos, collect witness contacts, and note the exact address;

contact animal protection organizations or volunteers who can help save the animal and support further actions.

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