How to Appeal a Military Medical Commission Decision — There Are Two Ways

Appealing the decision of the military medical commission does not automatically suspend the effect of its conclusion.

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If a person believes that their actual health condition was not fully taken into account during the military medical commission, the decision of the MMC can be appealed. This was reminded by the Ivano-Frankivsk Recruitment and Social Support Center.

The law provides two ways: out-of-court or through the court.

Out-of-court appeal procedure:

A complaint must be filed within 30 days from the moment of receiving the MMC decision.

To do this, you need to:

write a complaint stating that you disagree with the MMC conclusion and request a review of the decision;

attach to the complaint:

- all available medical documents;

- a copy of the previous MMC decision;

- a copy of the military ID or officer’s certificate.

Documents can be:

personally submitted to a higher-level MMC;

or sent by mail as a registered letter with an inventory of enclosures and delivery confirmation.

After reviewing the complaint, the higher MMC checks the legality and validity of the previous decision. If necessary, you may be sent for a repeated medical examination, based on the results of which a new ruling will be made, which will have legal force.

If a person disagrees with the decision of the MMC at the regional (city) Recruitment and Social Support Center, it can be appealed to the regular MMC — regional or Central military medical commission.

Court appeal procedure:

If after consideration by the regular MMC you still disagree with the decision, it can be appealed in an administrative court.

At the same time, it is important to know that the court does not determine a person’s health condition and does not review the medical diagnosis. Its task is to verify whether the MMC procedure was followed.

The court checks, in particular:

▪️ whether all mandatory doctors were consulted;

▪️ whether the necessary medical examinations were conducted;

▪️ whether the documents were properly prepared;

▪️ whether the deadlines for consideration or the rights of the person were not violated.

If the court finds procedural violations, it may cancel the MMC decision and order a repeated medical examination.

The Recruitment and Social Support Center added that appealing the decision of the military medical commission does not automatically suspend the effect of its conclusion. At the same time, if a new decision is made after the repeated examination, it will cancel the previous MMC ruling.

"If you disagree with the commission’s conclusion, act exclusively within the legal framework and use the mechanisms provided by law to protect your rights," the agency added.

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