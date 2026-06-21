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"Apologies don't work" — Zelenskyy harshly responded to Lukashenko and called to stop Russia's technical support

21:23, 21 June 2026
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The President of Ukraine emphasized the need for real actions from Belarus regarding its participation in Russia's war against Ukraine.
"Apologies don't work" — Zelenskyy harshly responded to Lukashenko and called to stop Russia's technical support
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The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that words from Alexander Lukashenko are not enough and stressed the necessity of real steps from Belarus to stop any support for Russia in the war against Ukraine.

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According to Zelenskyy, Kyiv has repeatedly demanded Minsk to dismantle the relay stations on Belarusian territory that are used to assist Russian drones in more precise strikes on Ukrainian cities.

The President emphasized that Minsk's mere denial of involvement in the war is insufficient and must be confirmed by concrete actions.

“He should keep his ‘sorry’ to himself. It hasn't worked since the first day of the war. I explained to him: step number one — no technical support for Russian relay stations,” Zelenskyy said.

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