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"This will end badly" – Zelenskyy compared Nawrocki to Orban

21:48, 21 June 2026
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The President of Ukraine stated that he sees political motives and an escalation of internal struggle in the actions of the Polish leader.
"This will end badly" – Zelenskyy compared Nawrocki to Orban
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The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the President of Poland Karol Nawrocki, in his opinion, escalated the issue regarding the possible revocation of his Order of the White Eagle due to internal political struggle in Poland.

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According to Zelenskyy, at their first meeting Nawrocki also gave him a book about the Volyn tragedy.

Zelensky noted that he sees primarily electoral motivation and internal political competition in these actions.

“I see this exclusively as an electoral process. They have prime minister elections in 2027. President Karol is fighting for his party’s prime minister seat against Prime Minister Tusk. We have nothing to do with this, it is their internal matter,” he said.

The President of Ukraine added that, in his opinion, Nawrocki is using the topic of Ukrainian-Polish relations in internal political struggle.

Zelenskyy also stated that similar approaches, according to him, have already been used in other countries.

“This is what Orban did. This is a bad story. I believe it will end badly,” the President said.

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