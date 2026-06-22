The Cabinet of Ministers is proposed to consider banning mouse poison due to the mass death of other animals

The initiative concerns dangerous rodenticides that can cause the death of cats, birds, and bees.

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A petition appeared on the Cabinet of Ministers' website calling for a ban on the sale of poison that, according to the author, is deadly dangerous to cats, birds, and bees.

The text of the appeal states that people use poison to exterminate mice, but as a result, both stray and domestic cats that come into contact with poisoned rodents may die. The petition also claims that birds and bees may suffer due to similar means.

The author of the document points out that biological rodenticides, which he says are safer for animals and birds, are not available for free sale.

Proposals outlined in the petition

The appeal contains a list of demands, including:

a ban on the sale of poison that is deadly dangerous to cats, birds, and bees;

promotion of the free sale of biological rodenticides;

establishment of state animal shelters and free sterilization of stray cats and dogs;

mandatory sterilization of domestic animals if there is no demand for offspring;

implementation of educational and awareness programs on television regarding animal protection;

conducting scientific research on the impact of certain means and practices on animals;

a proposal to send hunters to the front line.

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