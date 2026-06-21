Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that without Ukraine no one will protect Poland

The head of state emphasized Ukraine's strategic role in the security of Eastern Europe.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that without Ukraine it is impossible to protect Poland, emphasizing the interconnected security of both countries.

According to him, alongside historical issues in the relations between Ukraine and Poland, there must also be respect for the Ukrainian army and for a shared future.

Zelenskyy stressed that without security guarantees for Ukraine, there will be no security for Poland either.

"Without Ukraine no one will be able to protect Poland. I believe that after making this decision, he continues the political struggle within his own country by raising hatred towards Ukrainians," said the President.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.