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Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that without Ukraine no one will protect Poland

21:56, 21 June 2026
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The head of state emphasized Ukraine's strategic role in the security of Eastern Europe.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that without Ukraine no one will protect Poland
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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that without Ukraine it is impossible to protect Poland, emphasizing the interconnected security of both countries.

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According to him, alongside historical issues in the relations between Ukraine and Poland, there must also be respect for the Ukrainian army and for a shared future.

Zelenskyy stressed that without security guarantees for Ukraine, there will be no security for Poland either.

"Without Ukraine no one will be able to protect Poland. I believe that after making this decision, he continues the political struggle within his own country by raising hatred towards Ukrainians," said the President.

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