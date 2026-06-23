  1. Video
  2. / In Ukraine

A man was held for 18 days without communication and with broken ribs at the Mykolaiv TCR – Dmytro Lubinets

21:25, 23 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
After the ombudsman's inspection, 6 citizens were released and sent for medical examination.
A man was held for 18 days without communication and with broken ribs at the Mykolaiv TCR – Dmytro Lubinets
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, reported systemic human rights violations at the assembly point of the Mykolaiv Regional Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support, where, in particular, men were held without communication for up to 18 days and with injuries sustained during mobilization activities.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

According to Lubinets, he was contacted by the brother of a man who, allegedly during mobilization activities involving police officers, suffered broken ribs. After that, the family had no information about his whereabouts and condition for almost three weeks — communication with him was absent for 18 days.

After representatives of the Commissioner arrived at the assembly point of the Mykolaiv Regional Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support, a number of facts were established that may indicate human rights violations, according to his information.

As a result of the inspection, Lubinets reported that six men who had no legal grounds to be detained were released. Among them was a man with broken ribs who has legal grounds for deferment as he independently cares for his 80-year-old mother.

Also among those detained was the father of a child with a disability. Separately, an incident during the detention was reported, when a police officer, according to preliminary data, may have kicked this man's son. The child was left alone on the street in the evening, and later, due to stress and existing diabetes, his condition worsened. The Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has opened a pre-trial investigation into the possible abuse of power by police officers, and the issue of adding other information to the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations is also being considered.

In addition, representatives of the Commissioner, according to Lubinets, helped release four more men. Two of them have serious illnesses, another has viral hepatitis, and the fourth has knee joint problems.

All released individuals were sent for processing documents regarding deferment or undergoing additional medical examinations.

At the initiative of the Commissioner's representative, notifications about possible facts of abuse of power, illegal deprivation of liberty, and leaving a person in danger by police officers and the TRC were sent to the State Bureau of Investigations and the prosecutor's office.

"The approach to mobilization requires immediate changes, and the so-called 'busification' must be stopped. Mobilization is necessary for the defense of the state. However, every case of illegal actions must receive a legal assessment. Responsibility must be inevitable," emphasized Lubinets.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Digest of Judicial Practice After the Abolition of the Commercial Code: How Commercial Law Changes in 2026

We analyze why it is impossible to recover a fine from the representative office of a foreign company and what time limit applies to the period for imposing penalty sanctions.

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court departed from the 2016 position as for Article 69-1 of the Criminal Code: sincere repentance is not enough

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court clarified that for the application of special sentencing rules provided by Article 69-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, sincere repentance and admission of guilt alone are insufficient.

Does the Prosecutor General Competition Comply with the Constitution: The Proposed Model Has No Analogues in Most EU Countries

Analysis of European practice proves that regardless of the chosen model for appointing the Prosecutor General, the determining factor of its effectiveness is the presence of reliable procedural guarantees protecting against political influence.

EU Experts Will Protect Diia and State Registers: Ukraine Gained Access to Cyber Reserve

In the event of large-scale cyberattacks, Ukraine will be able to call on European response teams to protect and restore critical digital systems.

The procedure for military personnel to be discharged due to caring for relatives has been simplified: what the Ministry of Defense order changed

The mechanism provides for verification periods of up to 24 days, the composition of commissions in territorial recruitment and social support centers, as well as two ways to submit an application — through the military unit or directly to the TRSSC.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]