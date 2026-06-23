A man was held for 18 days without communication and with broken ribs at the Mykolaiv TCR – Dmytro Lubinets

After the ombudsman's inspection, 6 citizens were released and sent for medical examination.

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The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, reported systemic human rights violations at the assembly point of the Mykolaiv Regional Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support, where, in particular, men were held without communication for up to 18 days and with injuries sustained during mobilization activities.

According to Lubinets, he was contacted by the brother of a man who, allegedly during mobilization activities involving police officers, suffered broken ribs. After that, the family had no information about his whereabouts and condition for almost three weeks — communication with him was absent for 18 days.

After representatives of the Commissioner arrived at the assembly point of the Mykolaiv Regional Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support, a number of facts were established that may indicate human rights violations, according to his information.

As a result of the inspection, Lubinets reported that six men who had no legal grounds to be detained were released. Among them was a man with broken ribs who has legal grounds for deferment as he independently cares for his 80-year-old mother.

Also among those detained was the father of a child with a disability. Separately, an incident during the detention was reported, when a police officer, according to preliminary data, may have kicked this man's son. The child was left alone on the street in the evening, and later, due to stress and existing diabetes, his condition worsened. The Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has opened a pre-trial investigation into the possible abuse of power by police officers, and the issue of adding other information to the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations is also being considered.

In addition, representatives of the Commissioner, according to Lubinets, helped release four more men. Two of them have serious illnesses, another has viral hepatitis, and the fourth has knee joint problems.

All released individuals were sent for processing documents regarding deferment or undergoing additional medical examinations.

At the initiative of the Commissioner's representative, notifications about possible facts of abuse of power, illegal deprivation of liberty, and leaving a person in danger by police officers and the TRC were sent to the State Bureau of Investigations and the prosecutor's office.

"The approach to mobilization requires immediate changes, and the so-called 'busification' must be stopped. Mobilization is necessary for the defense of the state. However, every case of illegal actions must receive a legal assessment. Responsibility must be inevitable," emphasized Lubinets.

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