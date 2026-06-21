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In the UAE, social networks are banned for children under 15: accounts of minors will be blocked

12:23, 21 June 2026
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Social platforms will be required to verify users' ages and delete accounts of children under 15 years old.
In the UAE, social networks are banned for children under 15: accounts of minors will be blocked
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The government of the United Arab Emirates has decided to prohibit children under 15 years old from using social networks. This was reported by the WAM agency.

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According to the new regulation, minors under the age of 15 will not be able to create personal accounts, publish posts, leave comments, or join open groups. Social platforms are obliged to detect such profiles and immediately block them.

For teenagers aged 15 to 16, access to social networks will be allowed but with a number of restrictions. In particular, platforms must filter content, limit time spent in apps, and disable the ability to communicate with unfamiliar users.

Additionally, social networks are prohibited from using data of users in this age category for advertising or commercial purposes. Even parental consent will not allow bypassing the established rules.

To verify age, users will have to undergo verification using biometric data or digital identity documents. Social platforms have been given 12 months to implement the appropriate control mechanisms.

In case of violation of the new requirements, UAE authorities will be able to impose fines on companies or completely block their operations within the country.

The first country to introduce a ban on social network use by children was Australia. Subsequently, a similar approach began to be implemented by other countries.

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