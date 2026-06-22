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UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Announces His Resignation

11:43, 22 June 2026
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Keir Starmer announced that he has already informed the King of his decision.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Announces His Resignation
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On Monday, June 22, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation.

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He also shared the schedule for his resignation as Prime Minister.

Keir Starmer stated that he is stepping down as leader of the Labour Party and has already informed the King of his decision.

He said he has asked the Labour Party's National Executive Committee to set the timetable for electing a new party leader, with candidate nominations opening on July 9.

Nomination submissions will close before the summer parliamentary recess — July 16.

If elections are held, this will ensure a new Labour Party leader is chosen before Parliament returns in September.

Sir Keir Starmer said he "heard the response of his parliamentary party" to the question of whether he is the "best candidate" to lead the Labour Party into the next general election.

"I accept this response with dignity," he said.

"That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party. This morning I spoke with His Majesty the King to inform him of my decision."

Starmer stated that he "will remain Prime Minister until the election process is complete" and that he "will do everything possible to ensure an orderly transfer of power."

He also added that he will give his successor "full and unconditional support."

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