France may introduce 5-day climate leave due to extreme heat

This concerns paid working days for periods of heat, floods, and fires.

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French environmentalists have initiated a petition calling for the introduction of a special "climate leave" lasting up to five days per year. The initiative aims to protect workers from the consequences of extreme weather events, particularly heat.

As reported by Le Figaro, the environmental movement "The Greens" proposed creating a new type of leave for workers facing the impacts of climate change. This primarily concerns extreme heat, as well as floods, fires, or other weather emergencies.

The petition states that such leave should allow people to cope with the consequences of climate crisis situations without losing income.

The initiators propose introducing up to five days of "climate leave" per year. According to them, this should help workers stay home in cases where weather conditions pose health risks or complicate commuting and work.

Environmentalists emphasize that their proposal is partly based on Spain's experience, where in November 2024 a paid leave mechanism was introduced in case of meteorological warnings to avoid travel during dangerous weather conditions.

The petition text states that no one should risk their own health or the health of loved ones just to go to work. Environmentalists stress that climate risks are becoming more frequent, and labor legislation must adapt to these changes.

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