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Judge of OASK Bohdan Sanin suspended from administering justice

11:47, 22 June 2026
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Judge Bohdan Sanin has been temporarily suspended from administering justice based on the decision of the First Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice.
Judge of OASK Bohdan Sanin suspended from administering justice
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The High Council of Justice has suspended from administering justice the judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, Bohdan Volodymyrovych Sanin.

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The decision to bring the judge to disciplinary responsibility and to apply a disciplinary sanction in the form of a submission for dismissal from office was made by the First Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice on June 22, 2026.

According to part seven of article 49 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges" and part two of article 62 of the Law of Ukraine "On the High Council of Justice", taking into account the decision made by the First Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice on June 22, 2026, the judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court Bohdan Volodymyrovych Sanin has been suspended from administering justice.

In case the body considering cases of bringing judges to disciplinary responsibility makes a decision to apply a disciplinary sanction in the form of a submission for dismissal of a judge from office, such a judge is automatically temporarily suspended from administering justice until the High Council of Justice makes a decision on his dismissal from office. Judges are considered temporarily suspended from administering justice without a separate decision by the High Council of Justice.

The duration of the suspension of judges from administering justice is until the High Council of Justice makes a decision on their dismissal from office or cancels the decision of the Disciplinary Chamber.

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