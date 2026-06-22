They propose to check every speed bump on the roads: some of them may be removed

After the inspection, it is proposed to remove illegal speed bumps and bring the rest into compliance with DSTU requirements.

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A call has been made to the Cabinet of Ministers to conduct a nationwide audit of speed reduction devices known as "speed bumps."

The author of the petition claims that a significant portion of such structures have been installed arbitrarily or in violation of state standards, which may create danger for road users, provoke accidents, and cause damage to vehicles.

The appeal proposes a large-scale inspection of all artificial road irregularities, dismantling illegal structures, and obliging road maintainers to bring legal objects into compliance with DSTU requirements.

The petition author reports widespread violations during the installation of "speed bumps." According to him, in many Ukrainian cities, including Odesa, it is common practice to install artificial irregularities without proper approvals.

It is claimed that such structures may be installed by residents of adjacent buildings, commercial property owners, or contractors without coordination with the Patrol Police and road maintainers.

According to the author, a significant portion of these objects do not meet the requirements of DSTU 4123:2020.

Problems identified by the petition author

The main shortcomings of artificial irregularities include:

lack of yellow retroreflective coating, making the structures less visible at night, during rain, or fog;

absence of warning road signs before the obstacles;

non-compliance of height, width, and slope angle of installed structures with technical requirements;

risk of damage to suspension, steering mechanisms, and other vehicle components;

possibility of accidents due to sudden braking before unnoticed obstacles.

The author emphasizes that ensuring road safety should not be done by methods that themselves create additional risks for drivers and their property.

What is proposed to be done

The petition contains demands to the government and relevant authorities:

to conduct a joint audit of all speed reduction devices involving local governments and the National Police;

to identify and dismantle artificial irregularities installed without project documentation or in violation of technical standards;

to oblige road maintainers to bring legal "speed bumps" into compliance with DSTU 4123:2020, including applying yellow markings and installing necessary road signs;

to strengthen administrative liability for unauthorized installation of obstacles on the roadway.

Petition No. 41/010162-26ep was registered on June 22, 2026. 25,000 signatures are required for consideration.

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