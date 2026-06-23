Ukrainians in Poland face new restrictions and refusals in issuing PESEL UKR – what is happening

Difficulties arise even for those who previously had temporary protection.

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Ukrainians arriving in Poland are increasingly facing difficulties when applying for temporary protection status. Some employers and business support organizations report changes in the approaches of certain institutions to issuing PESEL UKR, reports inPoland.

One such case was reported by the DGP publication citing a representative of a company that planned to employ a Ukrainian citizen who came directly from Ukraine to Poland for work. According to the report, the Ukrainian applied for PESEL UKR at the city office but received a PESEL number with the NUE status. The city office explained that the applicant does not come from a region where active hostilities are taking place, and therefore has no grounds to receive PESEL UKR.

Entrepreneurs note that such cases are not isolated. There are also reports that institutions are more thoroughly checking whether a person actually arrived in Poland due to the war, and not for economic reasons.

The UKR status gives Ukrainians the right to legally reside in Poland, use the public healthcare system, and work without undergoing complicated administrative procedures.

According to experts, the problem concerns not only newcomers. Those who previously had UKR status but lost it due to prolonged absence from Poland also face difficulties when trying to restore it.

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