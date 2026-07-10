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Estonia Wants to Change the Conditions of Temporary Protection for Ukrainian Refugees — Restrictions Will Apply to Men of Conscription Age

19:33, 10 July 2026
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The country will continue to support people unable to return to Ukraine due to occupation or attacks on civilian infrastructure.
Estonia Wants to Change the Conditions of Temporary Protection for Ukrainian Refugees — Restrictions Will Apply to Men of Conscription Age
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The European Union is preparing to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians for another year. The updated document also introduces changes for a specific category of citizens.

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Estonia's Ministry of Internal Affairs has confirmed its support for the EU Council's draft, which proposes extending protection for Ukrainians in Europe until 2028. However, the document stipulates that temporary protection may not be granted to citizens who do not have the legal right to leave Ukraine, including men of conscription age.

Estonia's Minister of Internal Affairs, Igor Taro, stated that the country will continue to support individuals unable to return to Ukraine due to occupation or attacks on civilian infrastructure. The extension of temporary protection for Ukrainians is planned until 4 March 2028.

Crucially, the document supported by Estonia includes a change concerning Ukrainian men of conscription age: they will no longer be eligible to claim temporary protection. This provision will apply only to new applicants and will not affect Ukrainians who have already been granted protection in EU countries.

For those who have already received protection, the conditions will remain unchanged.

As previously reported by Judicial-Legal Newspaper, Tomio Okamura, leader of the Czech political movement SPD, claimed that the Czech Republic is allegedly negotiating within the European Union regarding the possible termination of temporary protection for Ukrainian men of conscription age. According to Okamura, the support of other EU countries is necessary to implement such an initiative.

Okamura also stated that he advocates for the earliest possible termination of temporary protection for all Ukrainians in the Czech Republic. Among his arguments, he mentioned that some Ukrainian citizens allegedly regularly travel home "on holiday."

He primarily links the termination of temporary protection to the end of the war in Ukraine. The politician believes that after the cessation of hostilities, this mechanism will lose its relevance, and Ukrainians will then either have to return home or apply for standard residence permits in the Czech Republic.

 

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