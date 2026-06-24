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Salaries of Police Officers and SES Rescuers Will Significantly Increase: From Which Date They Will Start Paying More

11:26, 24 June 2026
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Police officers and civil protection service workers are guaranteed higher payments linked to the subsistence minimum.
Salaries of Police Officers and SES Rescuers Will Significantly Increase: From Which Date They Will Start Paying More
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The minimum amount of monetary provision for police officers and civil protection service workers has been tied to the subsistence minimum. The new rules also provide for the indexation of payments and are set to take effect from January 1, 2027.

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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Modernization of the Amount of Monetary Provision" No. 4909-IX.

The law establishes that the monetary provision for police officers and personnel of the rank-and-file and command staff of the civil protection service per month cannot be less than 10 times the subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons established as of January 1 of the calendar year.

The monetary provision for police officers and personnel of the rank-and-file and command staff of the civil protection service consists of:

  • official salary;
  • salary for special rank;
  • seniority allowance;
  • bonus;
  • other types of monetary provision (including permanent and one-time), as determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

It is planned that the application of the new conditions for calculating monetary provision will begin on January 1, 2027.

For police officers temporarily serving outside Ukraine, payment in the national currency is maintained, and remuneration in foreign currency is paid according to the rules defined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Police officers seconded to other state authorities, institutions, organizations, and attached units will receive monetary provision under the conditions and amounts determined by the government.

The law provides that the monetary provision for police officers and personnel of the rank-and-file and command staff of the civil protection service is subject to indexation in accordance with the law.

As reported by Judicial and Legal Newspaper, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on modernizing the monetary provision for police officers and rescuers (bill No. 6506-1), which establishes a minimum payment level of no less than 10 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons.

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