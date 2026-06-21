How to Understand That You Are Working on the Edge: Signs of Overload You Should Not Ignore

Insomnia, headaches, irritability, and constant fatigue may indicate that the body can no longer cope with the workload.

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War, constant uncertainty, a fast work pace, deadlines, and responsibility have become part of everyday life for millions of Ukrainians. Many people are used to working under prolonged stress and often do not notice the moment when the workload begins to negatively affect their health and productivity. Experts emphasize: even the most resilient person has limited resources, so it is important to recognize the signs of overload in time and find opportunities for recovery.

Not all stress is equally harmful

Stress does not always have a negative impact. Psychologists distinguish two main types — eustress and distress.

Eustress helps to mobilize strength, focus on tasks, respond quickly to challenges, and achieve results. This state occurs when a person sees a goal, has enough resources, and feels in control of the situation.

In contrast, distress has a destructive effect. It arises when the workload exceeds a person's capabilities, and there are insufficient resources to overcome difficulties. Under such conditions, the risk of emotional and physical exhaustion increases.

Experts emphasize: it is not the workload itself that is dangerous, but its duration and the lack of full recovery.

What signals of overload does the body send

One of the biggest problems is that people often do not notice or consciously ignore the first signs of fatigue.

Physical manifestations of overload may include:

headache;

tension in the neck and shoulders;

sleep disturbances;

rapid fatigue;

accelerated heartbeat;

frequent colds.

Emotional signals include irritability, increased anxiety, feelings of helplessness, and emotional emptiness.

At the behavioral level, overload may manifest as procrastination, an increase in errors, refusal to rest and take breaks, as well as excessive consumption of coffee or other stimulating drinks.

Often people explain such symptoms as ordinary fatigue and continue to work in the same mode, which only worsens the situation.

War intensifies psychological stress

Ukrainians today live under double stress. Besides professional challenges, the consequences of the war affect the psyche.

Some citizens have experienced shelling, loss of loved ones, forced relocation, or prolonged separation from family. Because of this, even usual work difficulties may be perceived much more sharply than before.

According to the data, 83% of Ukrainians experience severe stress due to the war. That is why experts advise paying closer attention to your well-being and reconsidering your ideas about what level of workload is acceptable.

Why weekends are not enough for recovery

It is a common belief that it is enough to wait for the weekend or vacation to fully restore strength. However, rest is not just the absence of work.

For quality recovery, four components are important:

disconnection from work-related thoughts;

relaxation;

activities that provide a sense of development and competence;

the ability to independently manage your free time.

Passive time spent on social networks or attempts to work even more often create only the illusion of recovery.

Instead, the best effect is shown by quality sleep, physical activity, walks in the fresh air, and support from close people.

How to protect your resources from exhaustion

Experts recommend not only replenishing resources but also protecting them from excessive depletion.

To do this, it is worth:

planning your workload;

setting professional boundaries;

delegating some tasks;

regularly taking breaks during the day.

A useful practice is also creating so-called "protected blocks" of time — periods without meetings, calls, and messages that can be devoted to complex tasks, analysis, or restoring concentration.

True resilience is not working to the point of exhaustion

Society often admires people who work without rest and endure excessive workloads. However, true professional resilience is not about working at the limit of your capabilities.

It lies in the ability to timely notice signs of overload, take care of your resources, and prevent exhaustion.

After all, the most valuable resource of any organization remains its people. The quality of work, effectiveness of decisions, and ability to overcome daily challenges depend on their physical and psychological condition.

As noted by the Labor and Employment Inspection of the Dnipro City Council, in conditions of prolonged stress, it is especially important not to ignore the body's signals, to timely restore internal resources, and to maintain a balance between work and rest. This helps preserve productivity, psychological resilience, and professional effectiveness even under prolonged workloads.

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