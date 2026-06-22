Child Assistance: Types, Amounts, and Who Can Receive 20% More

The amount of assistance depends on the type of aid and the period for which it is granted.

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The Ministry of Social Policy, Family, and Unity reminded which amounts of child assistance are provided in Ukraine.

They emphasized that the amount of assistance depends on the type of aid and the period for which it is granted.

Main amounts:

assistance for child care until the child reaches one year of age — 7,000 UAH/month, or 10,500 UAH/month if the family is raising a child with a disability;

assistance for child care "eYasla" — 8,000 UAH/month, or 12,000 UAH/month if the family is raising a child with a disability;

assistance related to pregnancy and childbirth for uninsured women — 7,000 UAH/month, calculated for the period specified in the medical certificate under the category "Pregnancy and childbirth."

"If a person is entitled to a mountain allowance, the amount of assistance increases by 20% of the basic amount," the ministry added.

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