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Child Assistance: Types, Amounts, and Who Can Receive 20% More

21:24, 22 June 2026
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The amount of assistance depends on the type of aid and the period for which it is granted.
Child Assistance: Types, Amounts, and Who Can Receive 20% More
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The Ministry of Social Policy, Family, and Unity reminded which amounts of child assistance are provided in Ukraine.

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They emphasized that the amount of assistance depends on the type of aid and the period for which it is granted.

Main amounts:

  • assistance for child care until the child reaches one year of age — 7,000 UAH/month, or 10,500 UAH/month if the family is raising a child with a disability;
  • assistance for child care "eYasla" — 8,000 UAH/month, or 12,000 UAH/month if the family is raising a child with a disability;
  • assistance related to pregnancy and childbirth for uninsured women — 7,000 UAH/month, calculated for the period specified in the medical certificate under the category "Pregnancy and childbirth."

"If a person is entitled to a mountain allowance, the amount of assistance increases by 20% of the basic amount," the ministry added.

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