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How to apply for “eYasla” and other child benefits if you are abroad – explanation from the Ministry of Social Policy

21:07, 22 June 2026
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Online application is not available in all cases of a child's birth.
How to apply for “eYasla” and other child benefits if you are abroad – explanation from the Ministry of Social Policy
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The Ministry of Social Policy explained how Ukrainians abroad can apply for various types of child benefits and what the possibility of submitting an application depends on.

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What the application depends on

The possibility of applying for child benefits depends on the type of benefit and the availability of information about the child in Ukrainian state registers.

Benefit at the birth of a child

If the child was born in Ukraine but one of the parents is abroad, the application can be submitted through the “eMalyatko” service.

If the child was born outside Ukraine, applying through “eMalyatko” may be impossible because data about the child may be absent in Ukrainian registers.

An application can also be submitted in paper form by sending it by mail to the address of the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

Benefit related to pregnancy and childbirth for uninsured women

Online submission of this application through the “Diia” app is planned to be launched separately.

Until the electronic service is launched, the application can be submitted offline or sent by mail to the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

It is important that the medical certificate of temporary disability in the category “Pregnancy and childbirth” is generated in the electronic health care system of Ukraine.

Benefit for child care up to one year

To apply, data about the child and a medical certificate of temporary disability are required.

If the child has a foreign birth certificate, information about them may not be in the Ukrainian Civil Registry Office.

In this case, the application can be submitted:

  • in person through the Pension Fund of Ukraine, CNAP, or an authorized community representative;
  • through a notarized authorized representative;
  • by sending documents by mail to the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

The foreign birth certificate must be legalized or certified in the prescribed manner.

“eYasla” benefit

To apply for the “eYasla” benefit, it is also necessary that the child's data be entered into Ukrainian registers.

If the child has a foreign birth certificate, the application can be submitted offline or through a representative, and the document itself must be legalized or certified in the prescribed manner.

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