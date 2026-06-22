A soldier may undergo treatment for years after injury, but payments are provided only for one year: what changes are proposed

It is proposed to guarantee financial support to soldiers until the completion of treatment, prosthetics, or the final decision of the Military Medical Commission.

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A petition to the Cabinet of Ministers has been registered in Ukraine demanding continuous financial support for severely wounded servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the entire actual treatment period.

The authors of the appeal emphasize that the current procedure allows payments to be maintained only for a specified period, while recovery from severe combat injuries can take years. In their opinion, because of this, defenders who lost their health on the front line and their families find themselves in a difficult financial situation precisely when they need state support the most.

Why they demand to cancel the 12-month limit

The petition text states that current legislation and regulatory acts limit the period of maintaining financial support for wounded servicemen to 12 months.

The authors stress that in cases of severe injuries, amputations, the need for numerous surgeries, prolonged treatment, rehabilitation, and prosthetics, including abroad, full recovery within such a period is often impossible.

According to them, after the 12-month period ends, some servicemen continue to be under treatment, but payments may be critically reduced or stopped. As a result, not only the wounded servicemen themselves but also their families remain without proper financial support.

It is also noted that instead of focusing on treatment and recovery, many wounded defenders are forced to undergo numerous military medical commissions, appeal decisions, send lawyer inquiries, and go to court to restore payments.

This situation creates additional psychological stress on the military and negatively affects citizens' motivation to serve.

What payments are currently provided for wounded soldiers

Currently, servicemen who received injuries, trauma, concussion, or disability while defending Ukraine retain their basic financial support according to their last held position.

In addition, they may receive an additional monthly reward of 100 thousand hryvnias for the entire period of inpatient treatment both in Ukraine and abroad, including the time of transfer between medical institutions.

After discharge from the hospital, the additional reward payment may continue during leave for treatment, but only if the military medical commission recognizes the injury as severe. If the injury is not classified as severe, the additional 100 thousand hryvnias payment stops after the inpatient treatment ends.

To receive payments at the beginning of treatment, a certificate of the circumstances of injury, trauma, concussion, or disability issued by the commander of the military unit is required.

If treatment lasts more than four months, the serviceman must undergo a military medical commission and receive a conclusion on the need for further treatment. Based on the decision of the MMC and the corresponding order of the military unit commander, payments are continued.

At the same time, current rules provide that the total period of continuous receipt of financial support during treatment can be up to 12 months. This limitation is the subject of criticism by the authors of the new petition.

In their opinion, for servicemen with amputations, severe injuries, and prolonged prosthetics, one year is often insufficient to complete treatment and rehabilitation.

What changes do the petition authors propose

The authors demand that the government amend resolutions and other regulatory acts to cancel the 12-month limit on maintaining payments to wounded servicemen.

They also propose to legally secure continuous and full financial support, including appropriate off-staff payments, for the entire actual period of treatment, rehabilitation, and prosthetics until full recovery or the final decision of the military medical commission on discharge from service.

Additionally, the petition proposes to introduce control and responsibility for the command and financial services of military units for delays, unlawful reduction, or termination of payments to wounded servicemen.

Separately, the authors call for creating a transparent and simplified mechanism for extending payments without the need for regular bureaucratic procedures for servicemen with obvious severe injuries and amputations.

What other assistance can wounded defenders expect

Besides monthly financial support and additional rewards, wounded servicemen are entitled to other types of state assistance.

In particular, they can receive aid for health improvement and material assistance to solve social and household issues. The Ministry of Defense previously stated that the mere fact of receiving a combat injury is sufficient grounds for such material assistance.

Legislation also provides for a one-time financial aid in case of disability or partial loss of working capacity without disability if the health damage was sustained during the defense of Ukraine, performance of military service duties, or service.

The amount of such payment depends on the established disability group, percentage of loss of working capacity, and reasons for the corresponding health consequences.

The petition has already started collecting signatures

Petition No. 41/010160-26ep was registered on June 22, 2026.

Its authors emphasize that wounded servicemen should not have to defend their right to proper payments through courts after receiving severe injuries while defending the state.

As of the registration date, 92 days remain until the end of the signature collection.

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